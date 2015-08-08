PREVIEW-Motor racing-'Best ever' Hamilton faces resurgent Ferrari
SHANGHAI, April 5 Lewis Hamilton has raised his game but whether the Mercedes driver can deny Ferrari a second successive win of the season in China this weekend remains to be seen.
Aug 8 (Infostrada Sports) - Results from the Motorcycling Grand Prix Indianapolis MotoGP Qualification on Saturday 1. Marc Marquez (Spain) Honda 1:31.884 2. Dani Pedrosa (Spain) Honda 1:32.055 3. Jorge Lorenzo (Spain) Yamaha 1:32.186 4. Cal Crutchlow (Britain) Honda 1:32.208 5. Danilo Petrucci (Italy) Ducati 1:32.243 6. Bradley Smith (Britain) Yamaha 1:32.269 7. Andrea Iannone (Italy) Ducati 1:32.468 8. Valentino Rossi (Italy) Yamaha 1:32.511 9. Maverick Vinales (Spain) Suzuki 1:32.571 10. Andrea Dovizioso (Italy) Ducati 1:32.636
* Wehrlein hopes to return in Bahrain (Adds details, Wolff quotes)
LONDON, April 3 Mercedes team boss Toto Wolff has backed Sauber's German driver Pascal Wehrlein to "come back strong" after having to miss the opening race of the season in Australia due to fitness issues.