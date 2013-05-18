Motor racing-Russia extends F1 grand prix contract to 2025
Feb 28 The Russian Grand Prix, scheduled for Sochi in April, will stay on the Formula One calendar until 2025 after organisers agreed a new contract.
May 18 (Infostrada Sports) - Results from the Motorcycling Grand Prix France MotoGP Qualification on Saturday 1. Marc Marquez (Spain) Honda 1:33.187 2. Jorge Lorenzo (Spain) Yamaha 1:33.217 3. Andrea Dovizioso (Italy) Ducati 1:33.603 4. Cal Crutchlow (Britain) Yamaha 1:33.609 5. Stefan Bradl (Germany) Honda 1:33.634 6. Dani Pedrosa (Spain) Honda 1:33.639 7. Alvaro Bautista (Spain) Honda 1:33.984 8. Valentino Rossi (Italy) Yamaha 1:34.009 9. Bradley Smith (Britain) Yamaha 1:34.222 10. Nicky Hayden (U.S.) Ducati 1:34.242
BARCELONA, Feb 28 Lance Stroll's official Formula One test debut with Williams lasted 12 laps on Tuesday before the Canadian rookie spun off and damaged the car, forcing Williams to shut up shop before lunchtime.
BARCELONA, Feb 28 Triple world champion Lewis Hamilton went faster and further than anyone else as his Mercedes team again led the way in pre-season testing on Tuesday while some others struggled to get into gear.