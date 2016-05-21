Motorcycling-Lorenzo makes slow start with Ducati in testing
Jan 30 Triple world champion Jorge Lorenzo recognised he had work to do after lapping only 17th fastest for Ducati at MotoGP's first official pre-season test in Malaysia on Monday.
May 21 (Infostrada Sports) - Results from the Motorcycling Grand Prix Italy MotoGP Qualification on Saturday 1. Valentino Rossi (Italy) Yamaha 1:46.504 2. Maverick Vinales (Spain) Suzuki 1:46.598 3. Andrea Iannone (Italy) Ducati 1:46.607 4. Marc Marquez (Spain) Honda 1:46.759 5. Jorge Lorenzo (Spain) Yamaha 1:46.882 6. Aleix Espargaro (Spain) Suzuki 1:47.186 7. Dani Pedrosa (Spain) Honda 1:47.218 8. Bradley Smith (Britain) Yamaha 1:47.247 9. Danilo Petrucci (Italy) Ducati 1:47.261 10. Scott Redding (Britain) Ducati 1:47.359
Jan 30 Triple world champion Jorge Lorenzo recognised he had work to do after lapping only 17th fastest for Ducati at MotoGP's first official pre-season test in Malaysia on Monday.
LONDON, Jan 28 The owners of British Grand Prix circuit Silverstone are confident Liberty Media's takeover of Formula One will give them room to make a profit and stay on the calendar.
* Says new owners will put money back into the sport (Adds detail)