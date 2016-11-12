Motor racing-Ecclestone selling shares in Formula One
LONDON, Jan 26 Bernie Ecclestone is set to make a quick $29 million from Liberty Media's takeover of Formula One after being deposed as the sport's commercial supremo this week.
Nov 12 (Gracenote) - Results from the Motorcycling Grand Prix Valencia MotoGP Qualification on Saturday 1. Jorge Lorenzo (Spain) Yamaha 1:29.401 2. Marc Marquez (Spain) Honda 1:29.741 3. Valentino Rossi (Italy) Yamaha 1:30.128 4. Maverick Vinales (Spain) Suzuki 1:30.276 5. Andrea Dovizioso (Italy) Ducati 1:30.338 6. Pol Espargaro (Spain) Yamaha 1:30.392 7. Andrea Iannone (Italy) Ducati 1:30.420 8. Dani Pedrosa (Spain) Honda 1:30.574 9. Aleix Espargaro (Spain) Suzuki 1:30.885 10. Bradley Smith (Britain) Yamaha 1:30.949
LONDON, Jan 26 Triple Formula One world champion Lewis Hamilton has challenged fans to design his race helmet for the new season starting in March.
LONDON, Jan 26 BP and its Castrol brand will replace French oil company Total as the Renault Formula One team's official fuel and lubricant supplier this season, both sides said on Thursday.