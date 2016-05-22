Motorcycling-Rabat to undergo surgery after crash in testing
Jan 31 Spanish MotoGP rider Tito Rabat will return to Europe for surgery after breaking his hand in a crash during the first pre-season test in Malaysia on Tuesday.
May 22 (Infostrada Sports) - Results from the Motorcycling Grand Prix Italy MotoGP on Sunday 1. Jorge Lorenzo (Spain) Yamaha 41:36.535 2. Marc Marquez (Spain) Honda 41:36.554 3. Andrea Iannone (Italy) Ducati 41:41.277 4. Dani Pedrosa (Spain) Honda 41:41.445 5. Andrea Dovizioso (Italy) Ducati 41:42.791 6. Maverick Vinales (Spain) Suzuki 41:45.205 7. Bradley Smith (Britain) Yamaha 41:49.875 8. Danilo Petrucci (Italy) Ducati 41:51.133 9. Aleix Espargaro (Spain) Suzuki 41:55.178 10. Michele Pirro (Italy) Ducati 41:58.833 11. Cal Crutchlow (Britain) Honda 42:04.471 12. Hector Barbera (Spain) Ducati 42:12.247 13. Eugene Laverty (Ireland) Ducati 42:14.567 14. Stefan Bradl (Germany) Aprilia 42:16.629 15. Pol Espargaro (Spain) Yamaha 42:36.346
Jan 30 Triple world champion Jorge Lorenzo recognised he had work to do after lapping only 17th fastest for Ducati at MotoGP's first official pre-season test in Malaysia on Monday.
LONDON, Jan 28 The owners of British Grand Prix circuit Silverstone are confident Liberty Media's takeover of Formula One will give them room to make a profit and stay on the calendar.