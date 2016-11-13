Motor racing-Manor Formula One team ceases trading
LONDON, Jan 27 The Manor Formula One team has ceased trading and a formal redundancy process for all 212 staff will start next week, administrators FRP Advisory said on Friday.
Nov 13 (Gracenote) - Results from the Motorcycling Grand Prix Valencia MotoGP on Sunday 1. Jorge Lorenzo (Spain) Yamaha 45:54.228 2. Marc Marquez (Spain) Honda 45:55.413 3. Andrea Iannone (Italy) Ducati 46:00.831 4. Valentino Rossi (Italy) Yamaha 46:01.896 5. Maverick Vinales (Spain) Suzuki 46:04.838 6. Pol Espargaro (Spain) Yamaha 46:12.606 7. Andrea Dovizioso (Italy) Ducati 46:12.645 8. Aleix Espargaro (Spain) Suzuki 46:12.906 9. Bradley Smith (Britain) Yamaha 46:20.221 10. Alvaro Bautista (Spain) Aprilia 46:29.293 11. Hector Barbera (Spain) Ducati 46:30.653 12. Danilo Petrucci (Italy) Ducati 46:36.643 13. Stefan Bradl (Germany) Aprilia 46:44.051 14. Scott Redding (Britain) Ducati 46:46.263 15. Jack Miller (Australia) Honda 46:49.853
LONDON, Jan 26 Bernie Ecclestone is set to make a quick $29 million from Liberty Media's takeover of Formula One after being deposed as the sport's commercial supremo this week.
LONDON, Jan 26 Triple Formula One world champion Lewis Hamilton has challenged fans to design his race helmet for the new season starting in March.