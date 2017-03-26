Motor racing-Soccer injury rules Di Grassi out of Le Mans
June 14 Formula E title contender Lucas di Grassi has been ruled out of this weekend's Le Mans 24 Hours sportscar race after breaking an ankle while playing a game of soccer.
March 26 (Gracenote) - Results from the Motorcycling Grand Prix Qatar MotoGP on Sunday 1. Maverick Vinales (Spain) Yamaha 38:59.999 2. Andrea Dovizioso (Italy) Ducati 39:00.460 3. Valentino Rossi (Italy) Yamaha 39:01.927 4. Marc Marquez (Spain) Honda 39:06.744 5. Dani Pedrosa (Spain) Honda 39:07.127 6. Aleix Espargaro (Spain) Aprilia 39:07.660 7. Scott Redding (Britain) Ducati 39:09.781 8. Jack Miller (Australia) Honda 39:14.485 9. Alex Rins (Spain) Suzuki 39:14.787 10. Jonas Folger (Germany) Yamaha 39:15.068 11. Jorge Lorenzo (Spain) Ducati 39:20.515 12. Loris Baz (France) Ducati 39:21.254 13. Hector Barbera (Spain) Ducati 39:28.827 14. Karel Abraham (Czech Republic) Ducati 39:29.122 15. Tito Rabat (Spain) Honda 39:29.469
LONDON, June 14 Force India co-owner Vijay Mallya is considering changing his Formula One team's name to make the outfit more attractive to potential sponsors.
LONDON, June 13 Vijay Mallya, the co-owner of Formula One team Force India, could face further charges and a second request to extradite him from Britain to India, a London court heard on Tuesday.