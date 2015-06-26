Motor racing-Ferrari engine may be better than Mercedes, says Haas boss
LONDON, March 31 Haas team principal Guenther Steiner believes Ferrari's Formula One engine may have overtaken the one used by previously dominant champions Mercedes.
June 26 (Infostrada Sports) - Results from the Motorcycling Grand Prix Netherlands MotoGP Qualification on Friday 1. Valentino Rossi (Italy) Yamaha 1:32.627 2. Aleix Espargaro (Spain) Suzuki 1:32.858 3. Marc Marquez (Spain) Honda 1:32.886 4. Dani Pedrosa (Spain) Honda 1:32.987 5. Pol Espargaro (Spain) Yamaha 1:33.013 6. Andrea Iannone (Italy) Ducati 1:33.016 7. Cal Crutchlow (Britain) Honda 1:33.028 8. Jorge Lorenzo (Spain) Yamaha 1:33.042 9. Maverick Vinales (Spain) Suzuki 1:33.076 10. Andrea Dovizioso (Italy) Ducati 1:33.112
LONDON, March 31 Suzuki's MotoGP rookie Alex Rins has broken his right ankle in an accident while training on a motocross bike, the team said on Friday.