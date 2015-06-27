June 27 (Infostrada Sports) - Results from the Motorcycling Grand Prix Netherlands MotoGP on Saturday
1. Valentino Rossi (Italy) Yamaha 40:54.037
2. Marc Marquez (Spain) Honda 40:55.279
3. Jorge Lorenzo (Spain) Yamaha 41:08.613
4. Andrea Iannone (Italy) Ducati 41:13.146
5. Pol Espargaro (Spain) Yamaha 41:18.305
6. Cal Crutchlow (Britain) Honda 41:18.410
7. Bradley Smith (Britain) Yamaha 41:18.479
8. Dani Pedrosa (Spain) Honda 41:18.693
9. Aleix Espargaro (Spain) Suzuki 41:20.762
10. Maverick Vinales (Spain) Suzuki 41:21.275
11. Danilo Petrucci (Italy) Ducati 41:23.075
12. Andrea Dovizioso (Italy) Ducati 41:23.455
13. Scott Redding (Britain) Honda 41:40.700
14. Yonny Hernandez (Colombia) Ducati 41:43.342
15. Loris Baz (France) Yamaha Forward 41:46.433