Motor racing-Indonesian Gelael to test with Toro Rosso F1 team
MELBOURNE, March 22 Indonesian driver Sean Gelael will take part in three Formula One tests with Red Bull-owned Toro Rosso this year, the Italy-based team said on Wednesday.
Sept 26 (Infostrada Sports) - Results from the Motorcycling Grand Prix Aragon MotoGP Qualification on Saturday 1. Marc Marquez (Spain) Honda 1:46.635 2. Jorge Lorenzo (Spain) Yamaha 1:46.743 3. Andrea Iannone (Italy) Ducati 1:47.178 4. Pol Espargaro (Spain) Yamaha 1:47.334 5. Dani Pedrosa (Spain) Honda 1:47.357 6. Valentino Rossi (Italy) Yamaha 1:47.492 7. Aleix Espargaro (Spain) Suzuki 1:47.573 8. Cal Crutchlow (Britain) Honda 1:47.574 9. Danilo Petrucci (Italy) Ducati 1:47.775 10. Bradley Smith (Britain) Yamaha 1:47.830
March 22 Formula One drivers' form sheet ahead of Sunday's season-opening Australian Grand Prix in Melbourne. Only those drivers still racing are listed (Mercedes's world champion Nico Rosberg has retired), in 2016 championship order and with the most recent races first: Number=race result, R=retired, DQ=disqualified, NS=did not start, NQ=did not qualify. 2016 /AE BR MX US