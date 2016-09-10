EXCLUSIVE-UPDATE 1-Motor racing-Ecclestone dismisses rival series rumours
* Says new owners will put money back into the sport (Adds detail)
Sept 10 (Gracenote) - Results from the Motorcycling Grand Prix San Marino MotoGP Qualification on Saturday 1. Jorge Lorenzo (Spain) Yamaha 1:31.868 2. Valentino Rossi (Italy) Yamaha 1:32.216 3. Maverick Vinales (Spain) Suzuki 1:32.381 4. Marc Marquez (Spain) Honda 1:32.443 5. Michele Pirro (Italy) Ducati 1:32.467 6. Andrea Dovizioso (Italy) Ducati 1:32.677 7. Cal Crutchlow (Britain) Honda 1:32.743 8. Dani Pedrosa (Spain) Honda 1:32.859 9. Aleix Espargaro (Spain) Suzuki 1:32.918 10. Pol Espargaro (Spain) Yamaha 1:33.002
* Says new owners will put money back into the sport (Adds detail)
LONDON, Jan 27 Former chief executive Bernie Ecclestone has dismissed speculation that he could set up a rival series to Formula One and said he would never want to undermine the existing championship.
LONDON, Jan 27 Formula One reported total revenue of $1.7 billion in 2015, and gross profit of $557 million, but the money-spinning sport was unable to prevent the Manor team from going to the wall on Friday.