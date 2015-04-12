Motor racing-Indonesian Gelael to test with Toro Rosso F1 team
MELBOURNE, March 22 Indonesian driver Sean Gelael will take part in three Formula One tests with Red Bull-owned Toro Rosso this year, the Italy-based team said on Wednesday.
April 12 (Infostrada Sports) - Results from the Motorcycling Grand Prix GP Americas MotoGP on Sunday 1. Marc Marquez (Spain) Honda 43:47.150 2. Andrea Dovizioso (Italy) Ducati 43:49.504 3. Valentino Rossi (Italy) Yamaha 43:50.270 4. Jorge Lorenzo (Spain) Yamaha 43:53.832 5. Andrea Iannone (Italy) Ducati 43:54.734 6. Bradley Smith (Britain) Yamaha 43:57.707 7. Cal Crutchlow (Britain) Honda 44:04.117 8. Aleix Espargaro (Spain) Suzuki 44:06.175 9. Maverick Vinales (Spain) Suzuki 44:25.720 10. Danilo Petrucci (Italy) Ducati 44:28.946 11. Hiroshi Aoyama (Japan) Honda 44:34.349 12. Hector Barbera (Spain) Ducati 44:34.489 13. Nicky Hayden (U.S.) Honda 44:43.634 14. Jack Miller (Australia) Honda 44:43.881 15. Alvaro Bautista (Spain) Aprilia 44:44.522
March 22 Formula One drivers' form sheet ahead of Sunday's season-opening Australian Grand Prix in Melbourne. Only those drivers still racing are listed (Mercedes's world champion Nico Rosberg has retired), in 2016 championship order and with the most recent races first: Number=race result, R=retired, DQ=disqualified, NS=did not start, NQ=did not qualify. 2016 /AE BR MX US