Motor racing-Indonesian Gelael to test with Toro Rosso F1 team
MELBOURNE, March 22 Indonesian driver Sean Gelael will take part in three Formula One tests with Red Bull-owned Toro Rosso this year, the Italy-based team said on Wednesday.
July 12 (Infostrada Sports) - Results from the Motorcycling Grand Prix Germany MotoGP on Sunday 1. Marc Marquez (Spain) Honda 41:01.087 2. Dani Pedrosa (Spain) Honda 41:03.313 3. Valentino Rossi (Italy) Yamaha 41:06.695 4. Jorge Lorenzo (Spain) Yamaha 41:11.015 5. Andrea Iannone (Italy) Ducati 41:21.872 6. Bradley Smith (Britain) Yamaha 41:24.302 7. Cal Crutchlow (Britain) Honda 41:30.968 8. Pol Espargaro (Spain) Yamaha 41:36.040 9. Danilo Petrucci (Italy) Ducati 41:36.962 10. Aleix Espargaro (Spain) Suzuki 41:38.340 11. Maverick Vinales (Spain) Suzuki 41:38.361 12. Yonny Hernandez (Colombia) Ducati 41:43.168 13. Hector Barbera (Spain) Ducati 41:49.698 14. Alvaro Bautista (Spain) Aprilia 41:51.774 15. Jack Miller (Australia) Honda 41:54.856
