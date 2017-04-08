Motor racing-Mallya considering Force India name change
LONDON, June 14 Force India co-owner Vijay Mallya is considering changing his Formula One team's name to make the outfit more attractive to potential sponsors.
LONDON, June 13 Vijay Mallya, the co-owner of Formula One team Force India, could face further charges and a second request to extradite him from Britain to India, a London court heard on Tuesday.
