UPDATE 2-Motor racing-Ecclestone dismisses rival series rumours
Aug 13 (Gracenote) - Results from the Motorcycling Grand Prix Austria MotoGP Qualification on Saturday 1. Andrea Iannone (Italy) Ducati 1:23.142 2. Valentino Rossi (Italy) Yamaha 1:23.289 3. Andrea Dovizioso (Italy) Ducati 1:23.298 4. Jorge Lorenzo (Spain) Yamaha 1:23.361 5. Marc Marquez (Spain) Honda 1:23.475 6. Maverick Vinales (Spain) Suzuki 1:23.584 7. Cal Crutchlow (Britain) Honda 1:23.597 8. Scott Redding (Britain) Ducati 1:23.777 9. Aleix Espargaro (Spain) Suzuki 1:23.813 10. Hector Barbera (Spain) Ducati 1:23.822
LONDON, Jan 27 Former chief executive Bernie Ecclestone has dismissed speculation that he could set up a rival series to Formula One and said he would never want to undermine the existing championship.