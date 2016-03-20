Motor racing-Baku promoter clears the air with F1 boss
MANAMA, April 14 Azerbaijan Grand Prix promoter Arif Rahimov has cleared the air with Formula One boss Chase Carey after criticism of the race by the sport's new owners Liberty Media.
March 20 (Infostrada Sports) - Results from the Motorcycling Grand Prix Qatar MotoGP on Sunday 1. Jorge Lorenzo (Spain) Yamaha 42:28.452 2. Andrea Dovizioso (Italy) Ducati 42:30.471 3. Marc Marquez (Spain) Honda 42:30.739 4. Valentino Rossi (Italy) Yamaha 42:30.839 5. Dani Pedrosa (Spain) Honda 42:42.535 6. Maverick Vinales (Spain) Suzuki 42:43.875 7. Pol Espargaro (Spain) Yamaha 42:47.081 8. Bradley Smith (Britain) Yamaha 42:47.104 9. Hector Barbera (Spain) Ducati 42:49.612 10. Scott Redding (Britain) Ducati 42:52.887 11. Aleix Espargaro (Spain) Suzuki 43:04.299 12. Eugene Laverty (Ireland) Ducati 43:10.208 13. Alvaro Bautista (Spain) Aprilia 43:10.384 14. Jack Miller (Australia) Honda 43:10.434 15. Tito Rabat (Spain) Honda 43:23.405
MANAMA, April 14 Azerbaijan Grand Prix promoter Arif Rahimov has cleared the air with Formula One boss Chase Carey after criticism of the race by the sport's new owners Liberty Media.
April 14 (Gracenote) - 2nd Free Practice Session from the Formula One Bahrain Grand Prix at Bahrain International Circuit on Friday 1. Sebastian Vettel (Germany) Ferrari 1:31.310 2. Valtteri Bottas (Finland) Mercedes 1:31.351 3. Daniel Ricciardo (Australia) Red Bull - TAG Heuer 1:31.376 4. Kimi Raikkonen (Finland) Ferrari 1:31.478 5. Lewis Hamilton (Britain) Mercedes 1:31.594 6. Nico Huelkenberg (German