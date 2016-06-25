Motorcycling-Lorenzo makes slow start with Ducati in testing
Jan 30 Triple world champion Jorge Lorenzo recognised he had work to do after lapping only 17th fastest for Ducati at MotoGP's first official pre-season test in Malaysia on Monday.
June 25 (Gracenote) - Results from the Motorcycling Grand Prix Netherlands MotoGP Qualification on Saturday 1. Andrea Dovizioso (Italy) Ducati 1:45.246 2. Valentino Rossi (Italy) Yamaha 1:45.961 3. Scott Redding (Britain) Ducati 1:46.312 4. Marc Marquez (Spain) Honda 1:46.430 5. Cal Crutchlow (Britain) Honda 1:46.568 6. Yonny Hernandez (Colombia) Ducati 1:46.828 7. Pol Espargaro (Spain) Yamaha 1:46.997 8. Aleix Espargaro (Spain) Suzuki 1:47.118 9. Andrea Iannone (Italy) Ducati 1:47.567 10. Danilo Petrucci (Italy) Ducati 1:47.601
LONDON, Jan 28 The owners of British Grand Prix circuit Silverstone are confident Liberty Media's takeover of Formula One will give them room to make a profit and stay on the calendar.
