EXCLUSIVE-UPDATE 1-Motor racing-Ecclestone dismisses rival series rumours
* Says new owners will put money back into the sport (Adds detail)
Aug 14 (Gracenote) - Results from the Motorcycling Grand Prix Austria MotoGP on Sunday 1. Andrea Iannone (Italy) Ducati 39:46.255 2. Andrea Dovizioso (Italy) Ducati 39:47.193 3. Jorge Lorenzo (Spain) Yamaha 39:49.644 4. Valentino Rossi (Italy) Yamaha 39:50.070 5. Marc Marquez (Spain) Honda 39:58.068 6. Maverick Vinales (Spain) Suzuki 40:00.596 7. Dani Pedrosa (Spain) Honda 40:03.318 8. Scott Redding (Britain) Ducati 40:15.692 9. Bradley Smith (Britain) Yamaha 40:16.040 10. Pol Espargaro (Spain) Yamaha 40:23.349 11. Danilo Petrucci (Italy) Ducati 40:26.020 12. Michele Pirro (Italy) Ducati 40:26.021 13. Loris Baz (France) Ducati 40:30.539 14. Tito Rabat (Spain) Honda 40:31.259 15. Cal Crutchlow (Britain) Honda 40:49.501
* Says new owners will put money back into the sport (Adds detail)
LONDON, Jan 27 Former chief executive Bernie Ecclestone has dismissed speculation that he could set up a rival series to Formula One and said he would never want to undermine the existing championship.
LONDON, Jan 27 Formula One reported total revenue of $1.7 billion in 2015, and gross profit of $557 million, but the money-spinning sport was unable to prevent the Manor team from going to the wall on Friday.