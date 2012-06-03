(Makes official)
June 3 (Infostrada Sports) - Result from the Catalunya Grand
Prix MotoGP race on Sunday.
1. Jorge Lorenzo (Spain) Yamaha 43:07.681
2. Dani Pedrosa (Spain) Honda 43:12.684
3. Andrea Dovizioso (Italy) Yamaha 43:17.042
4. Casey Stoner (Australia) Honda 43:17.225
5. Cal Crutchlow (Britain) Yamaha 43:20.187
6. Alvaro Bautista (Spain) Honda 43:21.629
7. Valentino Rossi (Italy) Ducati 43:25.236
8. Stefan Bradl (Germany) Honda 43:31.159
9. Nicky Hayden (U.S.) Ducati 43:38.091
10. Ben Spies (U.S.) Yamaha 43:40.578
11. Hector Barbera (Spain) Ducati 43:43.825
12. Karel Abraham (Czech Republic) Ducati 44:03.910
13. Aleix Espargaro (Spain) Aprilia 44:15.735
14. Michele Pirro (Italy) Honda 44:16.456
15. Randy de Puniet (France) Aprilia 44:18.164