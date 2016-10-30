Motor racing-BP replaces Total as Renault F1 fuel partner
LONDON, Jan 26 BP and its Castrol brand will replace French oil company Total as the Renault Formula One team's official fuel and lubricant supplier this season, both sides said on Thursday.
Oct 30 (Gracenote) - Standings from the Motorcycling Grand Prix on Sunday 1. Marc Marquez (Spain) Honda 278 2. Valentino Rossi (Italy) Yamaha 236 3. Jorge Lorenzo (Spain) Yamaha 208 4. Maverick Vinales (Spain) Suzuki 191 5. Andrea Dovizioso (Italy) Ducati 162 6. Dani Pedrosa (Spain) Honda 155 7. Cal Crutchlow (Britain) Honda 141 8. Pol Espargaro (Spain) Yamaha 124 9. Hector Barbera (Spain) Ducati 97 10. Andrea Iannone (Italy) Ducati 96 11. Aleix Espargaro (Spain) Suzuki 85 12. Eugene Laverty (Ireland) Ducati 77 13. Alvaro Bautista (Spain) Aprilia 76 14. Scott Redding (Britain) Ducati 72 15. Danilo Petrucci (Italy) Ducati 71
LONDON, Jan 26 Formula One has a huge opportunity to grow under new owners Liberty Media but it must also tread carefully in making changes to the rules, according to Mercedes team boss Toto Wolff.
LONDON, Jan 25 Less could be more for double MotoGP race winner Cal Crutchlow this year with the Briton seeking to build on his breakthrough 2016 season by targeting what would be a momentous home triumph.