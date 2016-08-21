EXCLUSIVE-UPDATE 1-Motor racing-Ecclestone dismisses rival series rumours
* Says new owners will put money back into the sport (Adds detail)
Aug 21 (Gracenote) - Standings from the Motorcycling Grand Prix on Sunday 1. Marc Marquez (Spain) Honda 197 2. Valentino Rossi (Italy) Yamaha 144 3. Jorge Lorenzo (Spain) Yamaha 138 4. Dani Pedrosa (Spain) Honda 109 5. Maverick Vinales (Spain) Suzuki 100 6. Andrea Iannone (Italy) Ducati 96 7. Pol Espargaro (Spain) Yamaha 81 8. Andrea Dovizioso (Italy) Ducati 79 9. Hector Barbera (Spain) Ducati 76 10. Cal Crutchlow (Britain) Honda 66 11. Eugene Laverty (Ireland) Ducati 63 12. Scott Redding (Britain) Ducati 54 13. Aleix Espargaro (Spain) Suzuki 51 14. Jack Miller (Australia) Honda 42 15. Bradley Smith (Britain) Yamaha 42
LONDON, Jan 27 Former chief executive Bernie Ecclestone has dismissed speculation that he could set up a rival series to Formula One and said he would never want to undermine the existing championship.
LONDON, Jan 27 Formula One reported total revenue of $1.7 billion in 2015, and gross profit of $557 million, but the money-spinning sport was unable to prevent the Manor team from going to the wall on Friday.