Motor racing-Mallya considering Force India name change
LONDON, June 14 Force India co-owner Vijay Mallya is considering changing his Formula One team's name to make the outfit more attractive to potential sponsors.
April 23 (Gracenote) - Standings from the Motorcycling Grand Prix on Sunday 1. Valentino Rossi (Italy) Yamaha 56 2. Maverick Vinales (Spain) Yamaha 50 3. Marc Marquez (Spain) Honda 38 4. Andrea Dovizioso (Italy) Ducati 30 5. Cal Crutchlow (Britain) Honda 29 6. Dani Pedrosa (Spain) Honda 27 7. Johann Zarco (France) Yamaha 22 8. Jonas Folger (Germany) Yamaha 21 9. Scott Redding (Britain) Ducati 21 10. Jack Miller (Australia) Honda 21 11. Danilo Petrucci (Italy) Ducati 17 12. Alvaro Bautista (Spain) Ducati 14 13. Jorge Lorenzo (Spain) Ducati 12 14. Aleix Espargaro (Spain) Aprilia 10 15. Andrea Iannone (Italy) Suzuki 9
LONDON, June 14 Force India co-owner Vijay Mallya is considering changing his Formula One team's name to make the outfit more attractive to potential sponsors.
LONDON, June 13 Vijay Mallya, the co-owner of Formula One team Force India, could face further charges and a second request to extradite him from Britain to India, a London court heard on Tuesday.
LONDON, June 13 Vijay Mallya, the co-owner of Formula One team Force India, could face further charges and a second request to extradite him from Britain to India, a London court heard on Tuesday.