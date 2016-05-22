Motorcycling-Rabat to undergo surgery after crash in testing
Jan 31 Spanish MotoGP rider Tito Rabat will return to Europe for surgery after breaking his hand in a crash during the first pre-season test in Malaysia on Tuesday.
May 22 (Infostrada Sports) - Standings from the Motorcycling Grand Prix on Sunday 1. Jorge Lorenzo (Spain) Yamaha 115 2. Marc Marquez (Spain) Honda 105 3. Valentino Rossi (Italy) Yamaha 78 4. Dani Pedrosa (Spain) Honda 66 5. Maverick Vinales (Spain) Suzuki 59 6. Aleix Espargaro (Spain) Suzuki 49 7. Pol Espargaro (Spain) Yamaha 48 8. Hector Barbera (Spain) Ducati 43 9. Andrea Iannone (Italy) Ducati 41 10. Eugene Laverty (Ireland) Ducati 36 11. Andrea Dovizioso (Italy) Ducati 34 12. Bradley Smith (Britain) Yamaha 29 13. Stefan Bradl (Germany) Aprilia 25 14. Alvaro Bautista (Spain) Aprilia 21 15. Michele Pirro (Italy) OCTO Pramac Yakhnich 18
Jan 30 Triple world champion Jorge Lorenzo recognised he had work to do after lapping only 17th fastest for Ducati at MotoGP's first official pre-season test in Malaysia on Monday.
