Motor racing-Manor Formula One team ceases trading
LONDON, Jan 27 The Manor Formula One team has ceased trading and a formal redundancy process for all 212 staff will start next week, administrators FRP Advisory said on Friday.
Nov 13 (Gracenote) - Standings from the Motorcycling Grand Prix on Sunday 1. Marc Marquez (Spain) Honda 298 2. Valentino Rossi (Italy) Yamaha 249 3. Jorge Lorenzo (Spain) Yamaha 233 4. Maverick Vinales (Spain) Suzuki 202 5. Andrea Dovizioso (Italy) Ducati 171 6. Dani Pedrosa (Spain) Honda 155 7. Cal Crutchlow (Britain) Honda 141 8. Pol Espargaro (Spain) Yamaha 134 9. Andrea Iannone (Italy) Ducati 112 10. Hector Barbera (Spain) Ducati 102 11. Aleix Espargaro (Spain) Suzuki 93 12. Alvaro Bautista (Spain) Aprilia 82 13. Eugene Laverty (Ireland) Ducati 77 14. Danilo Petrucci (Italy) Ducati 75 15. Scott Redding (Britain) Ducati 74
LONDON, Jan 27 The Manor Formula One team has ceased trading and a formal redundancy process for all 212 staff will start next week, administrators FRP Advisory said on Friday.
LONDON, Jan 26 Bernie Ecclestone is set to make a quick $29 million from Liberty Media's takeover of Formula One after being deposed as the sport's commercial supremo this week.
LONDON, Jan 26 Triple Formula One world champion Lewis Hamilton has challenged fans to design his race helmet for the new season starting in March.