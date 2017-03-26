Motor racing-Soccer injury rules Di Grassi out of Le Mans
June 14 Formula E title contender Lucas di Grassi has been ruled out of this weekend's Le Mans 24 Hours sportscar race after breaking an ankle while playing a game of soccer.
March 26 (Gracenote) - Standings from the Motorcycling Grand Prix on Sunday 1. Maverick Vinales (Spain) Yamaha 25 2. Andrea Dovizioso (Italy) Ducati 20 3. Valentino Rossi (Italy) Yamaha 16 4. Marc Marquez (Spain) Honda 13 5. Dani Pedrosa (Spain) Honda 11 6. Aleix Espargaro (Spain) Aprilia 10 7. Scott Redding (Britain) Ducati 9 8. Jack Miller (Australia) Honda 8 9. Alex Rins (Spain) Suzuki 7 10. Jonas Folger (Germany) Yamaha 6 11. Jorge Lorenzo (Spain) Ducati 5 12. Loris Baz (France) Ducati 4 13. Hector Barbera (Spain) Ducati 3 14. Karel Abraham (Czech Republic) Ducati 2 15. Tito Rabat (Spain) Honda 1
LONDON, June 14 Force India co-owner Vijay Mallya is considering changing his Formula One team's name to make the outfit more attractive to potential sponsors.
LONDON, June 13 Vijay Mallya, the co-owner of Formula One team Force India, could face further charges and a second request to extradite him from Britain to India, a London court heard on Tuesday.