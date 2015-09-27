Motor racing-Ferrari engine may be better than Mercedes, says Haas boss
LONDON, March 31 Haas team principal Guenther Steiner believes Ferrari's Formula One engine may have overtaken the one used by previously dominant champions Mercedes.
Sept 27 (Infostrada Sports) - Standings from the Motorcycling Grand Prix on Sunday 1. Valentino Rossi (Italy) Yamaha 263 2. Jorge Lorenzo (Spain) Yamaha 249 3. Marc Marquez (Spain) Honda 184 4. Andrea Iannone (Italy) Ducati 172 5. Bradley Smith (Britain) Yamaha 143 6. Andrea Dovizioso (Italy) Ducati 139 7. Dani Pedrosa (Spain) Honda 129 8. Danilo Petrucci (Italy) Ducati 93 9. Cal Crutchlow (Britain) Honda 88 10. Pol Espargaro (Spain) Yamaha 88 11. Aleix Espargaro (Spain) Suzuki 76 12. Maverick Vinales (Spain) Suzuki 74 13. Scott Redding (Britain) Honda 67 14. Yonny Hernandez (Colombia) Ducati 47 15. Loris Baz (France) Yamaha Forward 28
LONDON, March 31 Suzuki's MotoGP rookie Alex Rins has broken his right ankle in an accident while training on a motocross bike, the team said on Friday.