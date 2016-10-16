EXCLUSIVE-UPDATE 1-Motor racing-Ecclestone dismisses rival series rumours
* Says new owners will put money back into the sport (Adds detail)
Oct 16 (Gracenote) - Standings from the Motorcycling Grand Prix on Sunday 1. Marc Marquez (Spain) Honda 273 2. Valentino Rossi (Italy) Yamaha 196 3. Jorge Lorenzo (Spain) Yamaha 182 4. Maverick Vinales (Spain) Suzuki 165 5. Dani Pedrosa (Spain) Honda 155 6. Andrea Dovizioso (Italy) Ducati 124 7. Cal Crutchlow (Britain) Honda 116 8. Pol Espargaro (Spain) Yamaha 106 9. Andrea Iannone (Italy) Ducati 96 10. Hector Barbera (Spain) Ducati 84 11. Aleix Espargaro (Spain) Suzuki 82 12. Eugene Laverty (Ireland) Ducati 71 13. Alvaro Bautista (Spain) Aprilia 63 14. Scott Redding (Britain) Ducati 62 15. Danilo Petrucci (Italy) Ducati 58
* Says new owners will put money back into the sport (Adds detail)
LONDON, Jan 27 Former chief executive Bernie Ecclestone has dismissed speculation that he could set up a rival series to Formula One and said he would never want to undermine the existing championship.
LONDON, Jan 27 Formula One reported total revenue of $1.7 billion in 2015, and gross profit of $557 million, but the money-spinning sport was unable to prevent the Manor team from going to the wall on Friday.