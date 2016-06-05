Motor racing-New McLaren F1 car name to break with the past
LONDON, Feb 3 McLaren's 2017 Formula One car will be a break with the past, and the era of now-departed boss Ron Dennis, the team said on Friday.
June 5 (Infostrada Sports) - Standings from the Motorcycling Grand Prix on Sunday 1. Marc Marquez (Spain) Honda 125 2. Jorge Lorenzo (Spain) Yamaha 115 3. Valentino Rossi (Italy) Yamaha 103 4. Dani Pedrosa (Spain) Honda 82 5. Maverick Vinales (Spain) Suzuki 72 6. Pol Espargaro (Spain) Yamaha 59 7. Aleix Espargaro (Spain) Suzuki 49 8. Hector Barbera (Spain) Ducati 49 9. Andrea Dovizioso (Italy) Ducati 43 10. Andrea Iannone (Italy) Ducati 41 11. Eugene Laverty (Ireland) Ducati 39 12. Bradley Smith (Britain) Yamaha 29 13. Stefan Bradl (Germany) Aprilia 29 14. Alvaro Bautista (Spain) Aprilia 29 15. Danilo Petrucci (Italy) Ducati 24
LONDON, Feb 3 McLaren's 2017 Formula One car will be a break with the past, and the era of now-departed boss Ron Dennis, the team said on Friday.
LONDON, Feb 2 Former Formula One driver Robert Kubica will make his Le Mans 24 Hours sportscar debut in June and compete in the full World Endurance Championship, the Germany-based ByKolles team announced on Thursday.
LONDON, Feb 1 Former Mercedes Formula One technical head Paddy Lowe is set to become a shareholder in the Williams team when he joins after a period of 'gardening leave', British media reported on Wednesday.