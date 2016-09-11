EXCLUSIVE-UPDATE 1-Motor racing-Ecclestone dismisses rival series rumours
* Says new owners will put money back into the sport (Adds detail)
Sept 11 (Gracenote) - Standings from the Motorcycling Grand Prix on Sunday 1. Marc Marquez (Spain) Honda 223 2. Valentino Rossi (Italy) Yamaha 180 3. Jorge Lorenzo (Spain) Yamaha 162 4. Dani Pedrosa (Spain) Honda 145 5. Maverick Vinales (Spain) Suzuki 136 6. Andrea Dovizioso (Italy) Ducati 99 7. Andrea Iannone (Italy) Ducati 96 8. Cal Crutchlow (Britain) Honda 93 9. Pol Espargaro (Spain) Yamaha 89 10. Hector Barbera (Spain) Ducati 81 11. Eugene Laverty (Ireland) Ducati 69 12. Aleix Espargaro (Spain) Suzuki 60 13. Scott Redding (Britain) Ducati 55 14. Danilo Petrucci (Italy) Ducati 50 15. Alvaro Bautista (Spain) Aprilia 47
* Says new owners will put money back into the sport (Adds detail)
LONDON, Jan 27 Former chief executive Bernie Ecclestone has dismissed speculation that he could set up a rival series to Formula One and said he would never want to undermine the existing championship.
LONDON, Jan 27 Formula One reported total revenue of $1.7 billion in 2015, and gross profit of $557 million, but the money-spinning sport was unable to prevent the Manor team from going to the wall on Friday.