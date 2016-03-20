Motor racing-Baku promoter clears the air with F1 boss
MANAMA, April 14 Azerbaijan Grand Prix promoter Arif Rahimov has cleared the air with Formula One boss Chase Carey after criticism of the race by the sport's new owners Liberty Media.
March 20 (Infostrada Sports) - Standings from the Motorcycling Grand Prix on Sunday 1. Jorge Lorenzo (Spain) Yamaha 25 2. Andrea Dovizioso (Italy) Ducati 20 3. Marc Marquez (Spain) Honda 16 4. Valentino Rossi (Italy) Yamaha 13 5. Dani Pedrosa (Spain) Honda 11 6. Maverick Vinales (Spain) Suzuki 10 7. Pol Espargaro (Spain) Yamaha 9 8. Bradley Smith (Britain) Yamaha 8 9. Hector Barbera (Spain) Ducati 7 10. Scott Redding (Britain) Ducati 6 11. Aleix Espargaro (Spain) Suzuki 5 12. Eugene Laverty (Ireland) Ducati 4 13. Alvaro Bautista (Spain) Aprilia 3 14. Jack Miller (Australia) Honda 2 15. Tito Rabat (Spain) Honda 1
MANAMA, April 14 Azerbaijan Grand Prix promoter Arif Rahimov has cleared the air with Formula One boss Chase Carey after criticism of the race by the sport's new owners Liberty Media.
April 14 (Gracenote) - 2nd Free Practice Session from the Formula One Bahrain Grand Prix at Bahrain International Circuit on Friday 1. Sebastian Vettel (Germany) Ferrari 1:31.310 2. Valtteri Bottas (Finland) Mercedes 1:31.351 3. Daniel Ricciardo (Australia) Red Bull - TAG Heuer 1:31.376 4. Kimi Raikkonen (Finland) Ferrari 1:31.478 5. Lewis Hamilton (Britain) Mercedes 1:31.594 6. Nico Huelkenberg (German