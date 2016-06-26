Motor racing-New McLaren F1 car name to break with the past
LONDON, Feb 3 McLaren's 2017 Formula One car will be a break with the past, and the era of now-departed boss Ron Dennis, the team said on Friday.
June 26 (Gracenote) - Standings from the Motorcycling Grand Prix on Sunday 1. Marc Marquez (Spain) Honda 145 2. Jorge Lorenzo (Spain) Yamaha 121 3. Valentino Rossi (Italy) Yamaha 103 4. Dani Pedrosa (Spain) Honda 86 5. Maverick Vinales (Spain) Suzuki 79 6. Pol Espargaro (Spain) Yamaha 72 7. Hector Barbera (Spain) Ducati 58 8. Andrea Iannone (Italy) Ducati 52 9. Aleix Espargaro (Spain) Suzuki 49 10. Eugene Laverty (Ireland) Ducati 48 11. Andrea Dovizioso (Italy) Ducati 43 12. Stefan Bradl (Germany) Aprilia 37 13. Jack Miller (Australia) Honda 33 14. Scott Redding (Britain) Ducati 32 15. Bradley Smith (Britain) Yamaha 32
LONDON, Feb 2 Former Formula One driver Robert Kubica will make his Le Mans 24 Hours sportscar debut in June and compete in the full World Endurance Championship, the Germany-based ByKolles team announced on Thursday.
LONDON, Feb 1 Former Mercedes Formula One technical head Paddy Lowe is set to become a shareholder in the Williams team when he joins after a period of 'gardening leave', British media reported on Wednesday.