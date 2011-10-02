Oct 2 MotoGP standings after the Japanese Grand
Prix at Motegi on Sunday
1. Casey Stoner (Australia) Honda 300
2. Jorge Lorenzo (Spain) Yamaha 260
3. Andrea Dovizioso (Italy) Honda 196
4. Dani Pedrosa (Spain) Honda 195
5. Ben Spies (U.S.) Yamaha 156
6. Valentino Rossi (Italy) Ducati 139
7. Nicky Hayden (U.S.) Ducati 123
8. Marco Simoncelli (Italy) Honda 119
9. Colin Edwards (U.S.) Yamaha 98
10. Hiroshi Aoyama (Japan) Honda 94
11. Hector Barbera (Spain) Ducati 77
12. Alvaro Bautista (Spain) Suzuki 67
13. Cal Crutchlow (Britain) Yamaha 57
14. Karel Abraham (Czech Republic) Ducati 50
15. Toni Elias (Spain) Honda 47
(Compiled by Infostrada Sports; Editing by John O'Brien; To
comment on this story email sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)