ZURICH, March 20 Ghanaian referee Joseph Lamptey has been banned for life for match manipulation in a World Cup qualifier, soccer's governing body FIFA said Monday.
Nov 8 Italian Valentino Rossi won his first pole position for over four years in qualifying for the final MotoGP Grand Prix of the season in Valencia on Saturday while newly-crowned world champion Marc Marquez is on the second row of the grid.
Rossi maintained his recent good form with the fastest lap of one minute 30.843 seconds, ahead of fellow Italian Andrea Iannone on his Ducati and Honda rider Dani Pedrosa behind him.
Rossi has not had a pole position since Le Mans in 2010.
Marquez, who is aiming to break the record of 12 wins in a season he shares with Australian great Mick Doohan, was looking strong but crashed in his final lap and is fifth on the grid.
The battle is on for second place in the riders' championship with Rossi on 275 points and his Yamaha team mate Jorge Lorenzo 12 points behind. (Reporting by Tim Hanlon in Barcelona; editing by Toby Davis)
ZAGREB, March 20 Croatia will play to their first full home crowd at a competitive match for almost two and a half years this week, in a World Cup qualifier which coach Ante Cacic hopes will show his side has healthy support.
