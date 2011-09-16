ALCANIZ, Spain, Sept 16 A power outage at a nearby electricity station forced the cancellation of the afternoon practice session for the Aragon motorcycling Grand Prix in north-eastern Spain on Friday, organisers said.

Repsol Honda rider Dani Pedrosa had been quickest in the morning session, with his Spanish compatriot and reigning champion Jorge Lorenzo of Yamaha second and Australian series leader Casey Stoner, also of Repsol Honda, third.

An extended final practice session has been scheduled for Saturday from 0735 to 0850 GMT and qualifying will go ahead in the afternoon as originally scheduled, according to the MotoGP website (www.motogp.com). The race is on Sunday.

"We are really disappointed with what happened this afternoon since we had a lot of things to test but now we have to wait for tomorrow," said Rizla Suzuki rider Alvaro Bautista.

"I know it was the right thing to do as race control couldn't see what was happening around the track, but it was still frustrating that we couldn't get on with our work."

