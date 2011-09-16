ALCANIZ, Spain, Sept 16 A power outage at a
nearby electricity station forced the cancellation of the
afternoon practice session for the Aragon motorcycling Grand
Prix in north-eastern Spain on Friday, organisers said.
Repsol Honda rider Dani Pedrosa had been quickest in the
morning session, with his Spanish compatriot and reigning
champion Jorge Lorenzo of Yamaha second and Australian series
leader Casey Stoner, also of Repsol Honda, third.
An extended final practice session has been scheduled for
Saturday from 0735 to 0850 GMT and qualifying will go ahead in
the afternoon as originally scheduled, according to the MotoGP
website (www.motogp.com). The race is on Sunday.
"We are really disappointed with what happened this
afternoon since we had a lot of things to test but now we have
to wait for tomorrow," said Rizla Suzuki rider Alvaro Bautista.
"I know it was the right thing to do as race control
couldn't see what was happening around the track, but it was
still frustrating that we couldn't get on with our work."
