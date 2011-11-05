* World champion fastest in Valencia

* Stoner ties Doohan's 1997 pole record (Adds quotes)

VALENCIA, Spain Nov 5 Casey Stoner secured his 12th MotoGP pole position of the year in Saturday's qualifying session for the Valencia Grand Prix, equalling the record for a season set by five-times world champion Mick Doohan in 1997.

The Repsol Honda rider from Australia, who clinched his second world title in his home race last month, clocked one minute 31.861 seconds. That time was 1.014 seconds faster than team mate Dani Pedrosa in second.

American Ben Spies of Yamaha was third behind the Spaniard in 1:33.057, taking the final place on the front row at the circuit in Cheste.

"I'm still hungry to win and get pole positions," Stoner told MotoGP's website (www.motogp.com).

"This is why I line up to go racing, winning the championship is the bonus at the end of the season, but I still try my best in every session and every race," added the 26-year-old who was also the 2007 champion on a Ducati.

The riders have gathered in Valencia for the final race of the season still reeling from the death of Marco Simoncelli in a crash last month.

The paddock plans to pay tribute to the Italian rider before Sunday's race. (Writing by Iain Rogers in Madrid, editing by Clare Fallon)