VALENCIA, Spain Nov 5 Champion Casey Stoner secured his 12th pole position of the year in qualifying for motorcycling's Valencia Grand Prix on Saturday, equalling the record for a single season set by five-times world champion Mick Doohan.

The Australian Repsol Honda rider, who clinched his second MotoGP title at his home race last month, set a best lap of one minute 31.861 seconds, 1.014 seconds faster than team mate Dani Pedrosa in second.

American Ben Spies of Yamaha was third behind the Spaniard with a lap of 1:33.057 to claim the final place on the front row.

Riders and teams have gathered in Valencia for the final race of the season still reeling from the death of Marco Simoncelli last month in a crash. The paddock plans to pay tribute to the Italian rider before Sunday's race. (Writing by Iain Rogers in Madrid; Editing by Clare Fallon)