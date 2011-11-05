Motor racing-New McLaren F1 car name to break with the past
LONDON, Feb 3 McLaren's 2017 Formula One car will be a break with the past, and the era of now-departed boss Ron Dennis, the team said on Friday.
VALENCIA, Spain Nov 5 Champion Casey Stoner secured his 12th pole position of the year in qualifying for motorcycling's Valencia Grand Prix on Saturday, equalling the record for a single season set by five-times world champion Mick Doohan.
The Australian Repsol Honda rider, who clinched his second MotoGP title at his home race last month, set a best lap of one minute 31.861 seconds, 1.014 seconds faster than team mate Dani Pedrosa in second.
American Ben Spies of Yamaha was third behind the Spaniard with a lap of 1:33.057 to claim the final place on the front row.
Riders and teams have gathered in Valencia for the final race of the season still reeling from the death of Marco Simoncelli last month in a crash. The paddock plans to pay tribute to the Italian rider before Sunday's race. (Writing by Iain Rogers in Madrid; Editing by Clare Fallon)
LONDON, Feb 2 Former Formula One driver Robert Kubica will make his Le Mans 24 Hours sportscar debut in June and compete in the full World Endurance Championship, the Germany-based ByKolles team announced on Thursday.
LONDON, Feb 1 Former Mercedes Formula One technical head Paddy Lowe is set to become a shareholder in the Williams team when he joins after a period of 'gardening leave', British media reported on Wednesday.