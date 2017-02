LISBON May 6 Australian world champion Casey Stoner won his first Portugal MotoGP Grand Prix after fending off Spaniard Jorge Lorenzo in Estoril on Sunday.

Honda's Stoner, who won the Jerez Grand Prix last weekend, dominated the race after starting in pole position. Last year's Estoril winner Dani Pedrosa of Spain finished third. (Reporting By Daniel Alvarenga; Editing by John Mehaffey)