April 7 Yamaha's Jorge Lorenzo pipped Honda's
world champion Casey Stoner to pole position on Saturday for the
season-opening Qatar MotoGP.
Spaniard Lorenzo, who was also quickest in Friday's final
practice, produced the fastest lap of one minute 54.634 seconds
to take pole by 0.221 from Stoner.
British Yamaha rider Cal Crutchlow was third fastest with
his best ever qualifying display (1:55.022) and took the final
front-row spot.
The race on Sunday takes place under floodlights. Australian
Stoner has won four times in the last five years in Qatar.
(Writing By Alison Wildey in London; Editing by Ken Ferris)