April 7 Yamaha's Jorge Lorenzo pipped Honda's world champion Casey Stoner to pole position on Saturday for the season-opening Qatar MotoGP.

Spaniard Lorenzo, who was also quickest in Friday's final practice, produced the fastest lap of one minute 54.634 seconds to take pole by 0.221 from Stoner.

British Yamaha rider Cal Crutchlow was third fastest with his best ever qualifying display (1:55.022) and took the final front-row spot.

The race on Sunday takes place under floodlights. Australian Stoner has won four times in the last five years in Qatar. (Writing By Alison Wildey in London; Editing by Ken Ferris)