Sept 16 World championship leader Jorge Lorenzo won the San Marino MotoGP to extend his lead in the standings on Sunday while his nearest challenger and fellow Spaniard Dani Pedrosa crashed early in the race in Misano.

Honda rider Pedrosa was involved in a collision with Hector Barbera, causing both riders to crash out, with the pair of them lucky to walk away unscathed.

Italy's Valentino Rossi was second, just ahead of Alvaro Bautista.

Australian world champion Casey Stoner, third in the overall standings, is out of action after undergoing surgery on his ankle in August. (Writing by Brian Homewood; Editing by Clare Fallon)