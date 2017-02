Oct 23 Italy's Marco Simoncelli has died after a crash at the Malaysian MotoGP in Sepang, organisers said on Sunday. He was 24.

The race was cancelled after just four minutes when Simoncelli fell and was hit by Colin Edwards and Valentino Rossi as he slid across the track on his Honda.

Simoncelli's helmet was knocked off in the incident and the race was immediately red-flagged.

