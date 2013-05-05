(Updates with details and quotes)

JEREZ, Spain May 5 Dani Pedrosa streaked away to win the Spanish MotoGP on Sunday but it was rookie Marc Marquez's aggressive manoeuvre to deny Jorge Lorenzo second place on the last bend which was the main talking point of the race.

In dry, sunny conditions, Honda rider Pedrosa cut inside pole holder Lorenzo with 22 laps to go and steadily pulled clear to win his first race of the season.

The 20-year-old Marquez fought an enthralling battle with Lorenzo for second place, finally braking inside the champion on the newly-named 'Lorenzo corner' and barging him out of the way to sneak through.

Italy's Valentino Rossi was fourth, ahead of Britain's Cal Crutchlow and another Spaniard, Alvaro Bautista.

Spaniard Marquez pulled clear at the top of the world championship with 61 points from three races, ahead of compatriots Pedrosa and Lorenzo who are three and four points behind him respectively.

"I'm very tired. It's been a race right to the limits chasing Jorge and Dani," Honda's Marquez told Spanish broadcaster Telecinco, after becoming the youngest debutant to achieve three consecutive podium finishes.

"I tried to give 100 percent and in the last lap I gave it all."

Marquez tried to speak to Lorenzo in the paddock after the race but the champion brushed him away. Later, on the podium, the Yamaha rider congratulated Pedrosa, patting him on the back, but ignored the youngster.

"I went to apologise to Jorge, but, well, I think it has been one of things that happens in a race," Marquez added. "The positive thing is neither of us fell.

"It has been a great end to the race for the fans."

LORENZO FUMING

Lorenzo was still fuming when he was asked about the incident.

"I prefer not to talk about what happened on the last curve because I am still very angry," Lorenzo said. "What I would say would be very negative.

"Our race has been very consistent with a lot of focus. With the bike and the tyres we had, it was a very good race. We have points and a podium finish."

A number of riders have fallen over the weekend in practice sessions and during the races, with tyres being an issue for many including race-winner Pedrosa.

"Jorge started very quickly in the first few laps. I tried to stay in touch with him. I was able to catch and pass him," Pedrosa said.

"I didn't go at it 100 percent to preserve the tyres. I felt comfortable but despite that near the end the bike was slipping a lot. It is magnificent to win again here."

Spaniards completed a clean sweep in front of their own fans with Esteve Rabat and Maverick Vinales winning the Moto2 and Moto3 races to top the world championships in their respective categories.

Rabat rode to a career-first victory from pole position, moving one point ahead of second-placed finisher Scott Redding in the standings. Another Spaniard Pol Espargaro was third.

Vinales won a red-flag interrupted Moto3 race to move ahead of compatriot Luis Salom, who came in second. Germany's Jonas Folger was third. (Writing by Mark Elkington in Madrid, editing by Clare Fallon)