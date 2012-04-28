* Spaniard Lorenzo puts in thrilling final lap
* Compatriot Pedrosa and Hayden complete front row
* Several riders fall off in the wet conditions
(Changes dateline, adds details, quotes, Moto2 and Moto3)
JEREZ, Spain, April 28 Spaniard Jorge Lorenzo
survived some treacherous damp conditions to beat compatriot
Dani Pedrosa into pole position with a thrilling final lap in
qualifying for the Spanish MotoGP on Saturday.
The 2010 champion Lorenzo, on a Yamaha, won from pole
position at the season-opener in Qatar, and was fastest again in
Jerez with a time of 1:39.532 on a circuit where he has
triumphed for the last two years.
Repsol Honda's Pedrosa had been quickest in the
rain-interrupted practice sessions, but was beaten into second
by 0.135 seconds, as Lorenzo made the most of the drying track.
American Nicky Hayden completed the front row on a Ducati,
with Britain's Cal Crutchlow, world champion Casey Stoner and
American Ben Spies behind them on the grid.
"We are very happy with this pole position because it was a
strange session," Lorenzo told www.motogp.com.
"There were a lot of water patches and it was very
dangerous. You had to pay a lot of attention, it would have been
easy to crash and get injured.
"Thank you to the team for working hard to keep giving the
right set up in changing conditions."
Despite missing out on pole, Pedrosa was pleased to make the
front row of the grid in Jerez for the sixth year in a row.
"It was very difficult to know how much to push because
there were some wet spots and it was easy to make mistakes," he
said in a team statement.
"Also, after so many laps with wet tyres in the free
practices, when you put on the slicks it's like another bike but
you have no time to waste to find a good lap time. So I'm quite
impressed with the time and very happy to be on the front row."
FALLING OFF
Stoner was not as pleased as his Repsol Honda team mate.
"Qualifying didn't go so well," the Australian said.
"Conditions have been terrible all weekend, from half dry tracks
to fully wet so we haven't really been able to get any form of
set up on the bike.
"We had hoped to be on the front row but with conditions
like this I wasn't really willing to push. There were a lot of
people falling off and the wet patches that were there were
incredibly slippery.
"We're not really sure what to expect until we see the
weather tomorrow and this makes things pretty difficult".
Spaniard Marc Marquez took pole in Moto2 and Alex Rins made
it a Spanish 1-2-3 by grabbing pole in Moto3 in only his second
world championship start.
(Writing by Mark Elkington in Madrid, editing by Alison Wildey
and Ken Ferris)