MADRID, April 28 Spaniard Jorge Lorenzo pipped
compatriot Dani Pedrosa to pole position on the final lap after
a keenly contested qualifying session for the Spanish MotoGP on
Saturday.
The 2010 champion Lorenzo, on a Yamaha, won from pole
position at the season-opener in Qatar, and was fastest again in
Jerez with a time of 1:39.532 on a circuit where he has
triumphed the last two years.
Repsol Honda's Pedrosa, who had been quickest in the
rain-interrupted practice sessions, was 0.135 seconds off the
pace, as he failed to match Lorenzo in the drier conditions.
American Nicky Hayden completed the front row on a Ducati,
with Britain's Cal Crutchlow, world champion Casey Stoner of
Australia and American Ben Spies behind them on the grid.
