MADRID, April 28 Spaniard Jorge Lorenzo pipped compatriot Dani Pedrosa to pole position on the final lap after a keenly contested qualifying session for the Spanish MotoGP on Saturday.

The 2010 champion Lorenzo, on a Yamaha, won from pole position at the season-opener in Qatar, and was fastest again in Jerez with a time of 1:39.532 on a circuit where he has triumphed the last two years.

Repsol Honda's Pedrosa, who had been quickest in the rain-interrupted practice sessions, was 0.135 seconds off the pace, as he failed to match Lorenzo in the drier conditions.

American Nicky Hayden completed the front row on a Ducati, with Britain's Cal Crutchlow, world champion Casey Stoner of Australia and American Ben Spies behind them on the grid. (Reporting by Mark Elkington, editing by Alison Wildey)