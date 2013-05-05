JEREZ, Spain May 5 Dani Pedrosa streaked away to win the Spanish MotoGP, triumphing in a three-way tussle with his Spanish compatriots Marc Marquez and Jorge Lorenzo on Sunday.

In dry, sunny conditions, Honda rider Pedrosa cut inside pole holder Lorenzo with 22 laps to go and steadily pulled clear to win his first race of the season.

Rookie Marquez fought an enthralling battle with Lorenzo for second place, barging past on the final curve to take second, having snapped at the champion's rear wheel for much of the race.

Italy's Valentino Rossi was fourth, ahead of Britain's Cal Crutchlow and another Spaniard, Alvaro Bautista. (Writing by Mark Elkington in Madrid, editing by Clare Fallon)