PHILLIP ISLAND, Australia Oct 16 Birthday boy
Casey Stoner breathed a sigh of relief on Sunday after surviving
a drama-filled day to seal his second MotoGP championship with
his fifth successive Australian Grand Prix victory.
Stoner started the day feeling queasy at the news of rival
Jorge Lorenzo's severely injured finger and finished it under
immense pressure as driving wind and rain sent riders scattering
like nine-pins in the latter stages of the race.
With Lorenzo ruled out of the race and in hospital for
plastic surgery, the Australian was a shoo-in to seal the title
with two races to spare but had to survive the odd hair-raising
wobble in the final laps.
"Phillip Island doesn't let you go home without a wet
session and we got it during the race unfortunately," the
26-year-old told reporters after late rain showers turned the
corners into something of a lottery.
"I've gone into that last turn and as soon as I've cracked
that throttle again, the rear came around and my heart was up in
my throat."
Stoner, an intensely-driven rider not given to major
displays of emotion, beamed on the podium as he sprayed
champagne over a cheering crowd and rated the title-sealing race
as one of the best of his career.
But he would be happy to never celebrate have another
birthday at Phillip Island, he said, despite passing them with
success on the race weekend.
"It'd be nice to have a birthday at home one day," said
Stoner, who talked of a post-retirement future taking over his
father's farm and is looking forward to the birth of his first
child in a few months.
Stoner, whose first experience on a motorbike was as a
three-year-old tearing around his family property, notched his
ninth win from 16 starts in a supremely dominant season, and
extended his MotoGP record total to 11 poles at Phillip Island.
The title was much sweeter this time around in his first
year with Honda's stable of stars, he said, than with Ducati in
2007 where he was the main show but battled illness and
mechanical frustration in his last seasons.
"This championship definitely felt the best," he said.
"In 2007, we were criticised for all kinds of things ...
This year no-one's got excuses. There's three other riders on
the same bike."
Stoners, relishing the relishing the re-introduction of
1000cc engines next year, said: "I've always preferred 1000s
when I've got on them. With more power I feel more comfortable.
"With a lot of circuits it's going to be a lot more fun."
