April 6 Yamaha's Jorge Lorenzo upstaged Honda's
world champion Casey Stoner on Friday by setting the pace under
floodlights in final practice for MotoGP's Qatar season-opener.
Australian Stoner was fastest on Thursday and again in
Friday's penultimate session but 2010 champion Lorenzo then
found precious extra fractions to nudge him off the top of the
timing screens.
The Spaniard ended the final session with a lap of one
minute 55.302, 0.154 seconds ahead of British Yamaha rider Cal
Crutchlow with Stoner third quickest but blaming traffic for
holding him up.
"The bike seems much better than last year for us," said
Lorenzo, overall runner-up in 2011.
"I think we have even more potential for improvement
tomorrow. We still have a few issues to solve, especially corner
entry, but we manage to keep a good pace. I'm going to try my
hardest for qualifying tomorrow and see what we can do."
Honda's Dani Pedrosa fell in the day's opening session but
was unhurt and ended up fifth fastest.
Stoner has won four times in the last five years in Qatar,
as well as taking four poles, and is clear favourite for
Sunday's race.
"A few people got in our way throughout the session so we
were unable to show what we were really capable of but we know
how we feel and we're confident for qualifying tomorrow," said
the double world champion, winner of 10 races last year.
(Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Tony Jimenez)