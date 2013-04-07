Motor racing-Russia extends F1 grand prix contract to 2025
Feb 28 The Russian Grand Prix, scheduled for Sochi in April, will stay on the Formula One calendar until 2025 after organisers agreed a new contract.
April 7 Spain's double world champion Jorge Lorenzo drew first blood by taking the MotoGP floodlit season-opener from pole in Qatar on Sunday as Italian great Valentino Rossi stormed to second.
Lorenzo finished 5.990 seconds ahead of his Italian team mate, seven-times the premier class world champion, who had started seventh on the grid.
Rossi, back on a Yamaha after two years at Ducati, won a great tussle with Spanish hotshot and Honda new boy Marc Marquez.
Fellow Spaniard and title favourite Dani Pedrosa came fourth, 9.473 seconds behind Lorenzo. (Writing by Tom Pilcher, editing by Mark Meadows)
BARCELONA, Feb 28 Lance Stroll's official Formula One test debut with Williams lasted 12 laps on Tuesday before the Canadian rookie spun off and damaged the car, forcing Williams to shut up shop before lunchtime.
BARCELONA, Feb 28 Triple world champion Lewis Hamilton went faster and further than anyone else as his Mercedes team again led the way in pre-season testing on Tuesday while some others struggled to get into gear.