April 7 Spain's double world champion Jorge Lorenzo drew first blood by taking the MotoGP floodlit season-opener from pole in Qatar on Sunday as Italian great Valentino Rossi stormed to second.

Lorenzo finished 5.990 seconds ahead of his Italian team mate, seven-times the premier class world champion, who had started seventh on the grid.

Rossi, back on a Yamaha after two years at Ducati, won a great tussle with Spanish hotshot and Honda new boy Marc Marquez.

Fellow Spaniard and title favourite Dani Pedrosa came fourth, 9.473 seconds behind Lorenzo. (Writing by Tom Pilcher, editing by Mark Meadows)