INTERVIEW-Motor racing-F1's 'other Brit' senses a chance to shine
LONDON, March 17 Jolyon Palmer, by his own admission, did not make much of a mark on Formula One last season.
March 23 MotoGP world champion Marc Marquez won the season-opening Qatar Grand Prix on Sunday after a thrilling duel with Italian Valentino Rossi over the closing laps of the floodlit race.
Starting from pole position only six weeks after he broke his leg in a training accident, the 21-year-old Spaniard crossed the finish line 0.259 of a second ahead of Yamaha's 35-year-old Italian great.
Spaniard Dani Pedrosa, Marquez's team mate, finished third at the Losail circuit outside Doha. (Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Ed Osmond)
LONDON, March 17 While Formula One's new American owners seek to add races and razzmatazz in the United States, the boss of the sport's only U.S.-owned team is more focused on what the rest of the world can do for him.
LONDON, March 17 Last season was the one that got away for Lewis Hamilton and the triple Formula One world champion is not prepared to let that happen again in 2017.