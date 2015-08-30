LONDON Aug 30 British rider Scott Redding will race for the Pramac Ducati MotoGP team next season, they announced at the British Grand Prix on Sunday.

Redding, the youngest rider to win a grand prix when he took a home 125cc victory in 2008 at the age of 15, has been competing for the Marc VDS Honda team this year after making his debut with Gresini Honda in 2014.

"We've been following Scott from his Moto2 career and in his debut season with Gresini in MotoGP," Ducati Corse sporting director Paolo Ciabatti said in a statement.

"We approached him last year, but then his team decided to move to MotoGP and it was not possible. We discussed with him again around the Brno weekend (Aug 15-16) and we decided that this time was the right time."

