Oct 24 MotoGP great Valentino Rossi will not be
retiring from the sport in the wake of friend Marco Simoncelli
dying after a crash with his fellow Italian, Rossi's mentor said
on Monday.
Honda's Simoncelli, 24, died after a horror collision early
on in Sunday's Malaysian Grand Prix when he was struck by the
bikes of Rossi and Colin Edwards and had his helmet knocked off.
Rossi, a winner of nine world titles across the classes, was
so distraught by the accident that the only public words the
Ducati rider has uttered since have been on Twitter.
"Sic (Simoncelli) for me was like a youngest brother. So
strong on the track and so sweet in normal life. I will miss him
a lot," Rossi wrote.
Davide Brivio, his manager at former team Yamaha, denied
widespread internet and media rumours that the 32-year-old was
too upset to carry on racing.
"Many are asking about Vale stopping races. This is
absolutely not true and I'm sorry even that I have to explain
it," Brivio wrote on Twitter.
Tributes have continued to pour in for Simoncelli from the
motorsport community with his death coming only a week after
British IndyCar driver Dan Wheldon lost his life in a 15-car
crash in Las Vegas.
MotoGP bosses have started an investigation into
Simoncelli's accident but have said it is too soon to comment on
the fact his helmet came off.
